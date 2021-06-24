Cancel
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Goes deep in loss

 5 days ago

Walker went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Milwaukee. The first baseman's seventh-inning solo shot accounted for the only run Arizona could muster off Milwaukee ace Brandon Woodruff. Walker has homered just twice in 21 games in June while batting .191 (13-for-68) this month. He has three long balls, 17 RBI, 19 runs scored and a disappointing .197/.243/.310 slash line through 152 plate appearances this year.

