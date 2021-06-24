Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Diamondbacks' Caleb Smith: Quality start in loss

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Smith (2-3) allowed a run on four hits and four walks with six strikeouts in six innings, taking the loss versus Milwaukee on Wednesday. This was a hard-luck loss for Smith, who only gave up an RBI single to opposing pitcher Brandon Woodruff in the fifth inning. Milwaukee added a pair of runs off reliever Noe Ramirez in the seventh. Smith has been solid with a 3.03 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 67:30 K:BB across 59.1 innings this year. The southpaw is projected to make his next start in St. Louis next week.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Woodruff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamondbacks#Quality Start#Era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
WDBO

Crawford, Giants send Diamondbacks to 20th road loss in row

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Brandon Crawford's big bat helped San Francisco finally snap out of an offensive funk as Arizona's road struggles kept going. Crawford homered and drove in three runs as the Giants sent the Diamondbacks to their 20th straight road loss with a 5-2 victory Monday night.
MLBphoenixherald.com

Diamondbacks aim to avert record-tying road loss vs. Giants

Merrill Kelly will try to keep the Arizona Diamondbacks out of the Major League Baseball record book on Wednesday when he seeks to put an end to his club's 21-game road losing streak in a matchup with the San Francisco Giants. The Diamondbacks appeared headed to their first road win...
NewsTimes

Pujols HR, Dodgers send Diamondbacks to 17th straight loss

PHOENIX (AP) — Albert Pujols hit a three-run homer and passed Mel Ott for 14th on the career runs list, and the Los Angeles Dodgers extended the Arizona Diamondbacks' losing streak to 17 games with a 9-8 victory Sunday. Arizona trailed 9-2 before rallying with six runs in the eighth,...
MLBnumberfire.com

Tim Locastro in center field for Diamondbacks on Monday night

Arizona Diamondbacks utility-man Tim Locastro is batting second in Monday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Locastro will make his 36th outfield appearance after Pavin Smith was shifted to right and Josh Reddick was rested. In a righty versus lefty matchup against Wade LeBlanc, our models project Locastro to score...
latestnewspost.com

Diamondbacks set mark in historic MLB futility with 23 consecutive road losses

The Arizona Diamondbacks lost to the San Francisco Giants (SF 10, ARI 3) on Thursday afternoon, running their road-game losing streak to 23, the longest in Major League Baseball history. The record had previously been 22, held by both the 1943 Philadelphia Athletics and the 1963 New York Mets. The...
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Matt Peacock: Coughs up 10 hits in loss

Peacock (2-4) allowed three runs on 10 hits and three walks over five innings Monday, striking out three and taking a loss against the Giants. Peacock is lucky to have only allowed three runs as he put the Giants in scoring position during every inning. The 27-year-old has now taken a loss in three straight starts and his season ERA ticked up slightly to 5.26. He's projected to face the Dodgers at home this weekend.
bettingpros.com

A Diamondbacks' loss against the Giants today would be historic

The Arizona Diamondbacks have lost 21 consecutive road games. With a road loss to the San Francisco Giants today, they would tie the 1943 Philadelphia Athletics and 1963 New York Mets with the most consecutive road losses in MLB history at 22 games. Betting Impact:. The Giants are -167 moneyline...
MLBdailymagazine.news

Arizona Diamondbacks match MLB record with 22nd straight road loss

It did not seem to be a question of whether the Arizona Diamondbacks would etch their names into the record book on Wednesday night. It was how they would do it. Would they lose in excruciating fashion, blowing a late lead like they did the night before? Would they commit a series of embarrassing gaffes? Would their offense fail to show?
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Probable Starting Pitchers For The Diamondbacks Series This Weekend

The Dodgers will kick off a 3-game series against the Diamondbacks starting on Friday in Arizona. Coming off of a series win against the Phillies, Los Angeles will draw an opponent in the middle of a REALLY rough stretch. The Dbacks just lost their 23rd consecutive road game this week and sit in dead last in the NL West.
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Not starting Wednesday

Walker is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants. He receives a day off following a strong, 2-for-5 effort Tuesday with three RBI. It was Walker's third multi-hit showing in his last seven games, a stretch during which he's gone 7-for-25 with a homer, five RBI and just two strikeouts. Pavin Smith gets the start at first base Wednesday.
FanSided

Arizona Diamondbacks hit rock bottom with record-setting loss

The Arizona Diamondbacks were 14-12 at one point this season. They are now 20-51 as they continue to find new depths for their own personal rock bottom. The Diamondbacks fell by a final of 3-0 at home Friday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers to set a new franchise record of 15 straight losses. At least this one came at home as the historic road losing streak lives on.
numberfire.com

Diamondbacks starting Stephen Vogt at catcher on Monday

Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Stephen Vogt is batting eighth in Monday's contest against the Milwaukee Brewers. Vogt will start behind the plate after Daulton Varsho was left out of Monday night's lineup. In a lefty versus lefty matchup against Brett Anderson, our models project Vogt to score 8.4 FanDuel points at...
bardown.com

The Diamondbacks officially set the league record for most consecutive road losses

We need to hand it to the Arizona Diamondbacks social media team for being good sports because whatever the team is producing on the field is bananas. The D-Backs 10-3 loss to the San Francisco Giants Thursday afternoon was not just your typical “pain” and “suffering” kind of deal that would come with a losing streak.
MLBABC30 Fresno

Paddack expected to start for the Padres against the Diamondbacks

LINE: Padres -287, Diamondbacks +236; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. The Padres are 20-14 against the rest of their division. San Diego hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .315 this season, led by Tommy Pham with a mark of .369. The Diamondbacks are 6-23 against teams from the...
MLBnumberfire.com

David Peralta starting on Tuesday for Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder David Peralta is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Peralta is getting the nod in left field while batting sixth in the order against Giants starter Zack Littell. Our models project Peralta for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Doubles, plates two in loss

Ahmed went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, two RBI and a run scored in Friday's 11-5 loss to San Diego. Ahmed, who has multiple hits in two of the last three games, is fighting out of a second prolonged slump in 2021. He hit .073 (3-for-41) over a 12-game stretch to start the season, then put up identical numbers over the same number of games from June 5-20. The shortstop is slashing a disappointing .212/.271/.302 over 230 plate appearances.
MLBwcn247.com

Diamondbacks try to avoid 25th straight road loss

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks will try again to win on the road when they play the Padres tonight at Petco Park. That’s where Arizona extended its dubious MLB record last night with its 24th straight loss away from Chase Field. The last time Arizona won on the road was April 25, when Madison Bumgarner pitched seven no-hit innings to win at Atlanta. Merrill Kelly starts for the Diamondbacks against Dinelson Lamet (dih-NEHL’-suhn lah-MEHT’).
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Kole Calhoun: Progressing in rehab

Calhoun (hamstring) is running out of the batter's box during at-bats taken at the team's training site, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Calhoun is preparing to head out on a rehab assignment which will be "coming soon," per manager Torey Lovullo. The 33-year-old outfielder will need a few games in the minors before rejoining the major-league club.
MLBtucsonpost.com

Cardinals turn to Wade LeBlanc in opener vs. Diamondbacks

The St. Louis Cardinals and visiting Arizona Diamondbacks will continue their search for starting pitching when they open their three-game series Monday. Wade LeBlanc (0-1, 6.75 ERA) will come out of the bullpen to make his first start for the Cardinals to begin this set at Busch Stadium. LeBlancis stepping in for John Gant, who was shuffled from the rotation to the bullpen.