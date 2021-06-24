Diamondbacks' Caleb Smith: Quality start in loss

Smith (2-3) allowed a run on four hits and four walks with six strikeouts in six innings, taking the loss versus Milwaukee on Wednesday. This was a hard-luck loss for Smith, who only gave up an RBI single to opposing pitcher Brandon Woodruff in the fifth inning. Milwaukee added a pair of runs off reliever Noe Ramirez in the seventh. Smith has been solid with a 3.03 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 67:30 K:BB across 59.1 innings this year. The southpaw is projected to make his next start in St. Louis next week.