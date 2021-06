The Falcons offensive line has undergone many transformations over the past few seasons, and if the first-year regime is to have any success, the unit needs to improve. Winning in the trenches has always been a key to sustainability in successful franchises; Arthur Smith knows that too, “Obviously, we’re going to go as the line goes.” Atlanta will have multiple new faces along the offensive front this year, and Tori McElhaney of The Athletic seems to believe Matt Hennessy is the front runner for the starting center position.