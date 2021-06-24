Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Smacks 10th homer

Yastrzemski went 1-for-7 with a solo home run and two runs scored Wednesday against the Angels. Yastrzemski accounted for the Giants only run in the opening nine frames when he slugged his 10th home run of the season in the fifth inning. The performance continued his hot streak at the plate, as he now has four long balls in his last eight starts. In that same span, he's delivered 12 RBI and 11 runs scored. For the season, Yastrzemski is hitting .233/.333/.490 across 237 plate appearances.