Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Smacks 10th homer

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Yastrzemski went 1-for-7 with a solo home run and two runs scored Wednesday against the Angels. Yastrzemski accounted for the Giants only run in the opening nine frames when he slugged his 10th home run of the season in the fifth inning. The performance continued his hot streak at the plate, as he now has four long balls in his last eight starts. In that same span, he's delivered 12 RBI and 11 runs scored. For the season, Yastrzemski is hitting .233/.333/.490 across 237 plate appearances.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Angels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBknbr.com

Mike Yastrzemski explains why Giants’ unconventional coaching staff has been so effective

When Gabe Kapler announced his first Giants coaching staff ahead of the 2020 season — one that included 13 coaches in total, three hitting coaches, three pitching coaches and the first woman ever on an MLB coaching staff — many raised their eyes. Some even openly laughed. Over a year later, with the Giants in first place in MLB despite having the same veteran core that wallowed under Bruce Bochy in 2019, who’s laughing now?
MLBprosportsextra.com

Milwaukee Brewers Manager Found Dead!

The year of 2021 has not been the best for professional athletes. This especially holds true for Major League Baseball. This particular death is being reported a little bit late as it somehow slipped through the cracks, but nonetheless it should be reported on. Back on May 6th, it was reported that former Milwaukee Brewers manager Del Crandall had passed away at the age of 91.
MLBMLB

Gsellman, Familia to IL; Alonso's ASG push

NEW YORK -- Until recently, the Mets’ bullpen had remained remarkably healthy, offering the team reliability in the face of significant injury issues in the lineup and rotation. That changed Monday, when the Mets lost both Robert Gsellman and Jeurys Familia to injuries. Gsellman landed on the injured list with...
MLBBleacher Report

7 MLB Managers on the Hot Seat

Players aren't the only ones who feel pressure. Although the guys taking the diamond are under constant strain and pressure to perform, managers are also scrutinized on a routine basis. Whether it's lineup construction, bullpen decisions or a general lack of excitability, managers are frequently exposed to any number of criticisms.
MLBnumberfire.com

Giants' Mike Tauchman receives a break on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Tauchman is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Tauchman will rest on Tuesday night after Steven Duggar was picked as San Francisco's starting center fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 96 batted balls this season, Tauchman has produced a 5.2% barrel rate and...
MLBdailymagazine.news

Giants blast five homers, surge into lead in National League

Giants are on pace to threaten franchise mark for homers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. A few weeks ago, Alex Dickerson shook his head at a question during a Zoom press conference and smiled. He pushed back against the belief, spread throughout the Giants fan base the last two seasons, that closing off the portwalk in right field helped boost the lineup's power numbers, saying the credit needed to go to good hitters instead.
MLBPosted by
Times Leader

Flores homers twice, Giants rout Phillies 11-2

SAN FRANCISCO — Wilmer Flores had four hits, including two of San Francisco’s four home runs, and the Giants routed the Philadelphia Phillies 11-2 on Sunday. Brandon Crawford hit his 16th homer and Mike Yastrzemski combined with Flores for consecutive homers in the first off Zach Eflin (2-6). San Francisco has 107 home runs, tied with Toronto for the major league lead.
MLBNBC Sports

What we learned in Giants' homer-filled win vs. D-backs

Mike Krukow knows Oracle Park as well as anyone, and when he started Wednesday's broadcast by noting that it was a hot day at the yard and the wind had shifted to blow balls out toward the seats, everyone should have immediately bet the over. The third game between the...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

San Francisco Giants: Mike Tauchman deserves Gold Glove award

It is easy to look at Mike Tauchman and consider him to be a disappointment. The San Francisco Giants outfielder has not hit since coming over from the Yankees, his breakout season in 2019 appearing to be more of an anomaly with every passing day. Despite his struggles with the...
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Smacks 13th homer

Bogaerts went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk Tuesday against Atlanta. Bogaerts went yard in the fifth inning to record his 13th homer of the season. He's gone on a bit of a power tear of late, as he's delivered three home runs and one double in his last six starts. For the season, Bogaerts is hitting .319/.383/.557 with 39 runs scored and 40 RBI across 264 plate appearances.
MLBgiants365.com

Rhys Hoskins homers twice to power Phillies past Giants

Giants: OF Alex Dickerson and INF Darin Ruf began rehab assignments with Triple-A Sacramento. We'll see how many at-bats they need to feel good and then we'll get them out of there," manager Gabe Kapler said. C Buster Posey is expected to get a planned day off Sunday.
MLBCBS Sports

Giants' Mike Tauchman: Sits against southpaw

Tauchman is not in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Diamondbacks, Mark W. Sanchez of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports. With lefty Alex Young announced as Arizona's starting pitcher earlier Tuesday, Tauchman will take a seat for at least the beginning portion of the contest. Austin Slater will lead off and play left field Tuesday.
MLBPosted by
UPI News

Indians smack four homers in win over Orioles

June 18 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Indians pounced all over the Baltimore Orioles pitching staff in their latest victory, with four players homering to cap off a four-game sweep in Cleveland. Jose Ramirez, Bobby Bradley, Eddie Rosario and Yu Chang each went deep in the 10-3 win Thursday at Progressive...