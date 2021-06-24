Cancel
San Diego, CA

Gov. Gavin Newsom to face recall election

By Krista Summerville
ABC 10 News KGTV
 5 days ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- It's official: The Gavin Newsom recall election is happening.

California Secretary of State Shirley Weber announced Wednesday that only 43 people chose to withdraw their signature from recall petitions.

The remaining 1,719,900 still meets the threshold to initiate a recall election, which will almost certainly be held sometime this year.

Now, the Department of Finance has 30 days to estimate the costs of the gubernatorial recall. As well as decide if it will be held as a special election or held as part of the next regularly scheduled election. The vote must be held within 90 days.

The recall drive has been fueled by anger over the restrictions Newsom put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19 during the surge in cases in California.

