MLS Nashville SC | GOAL: Jack Maher, Nashville SC - 62nd minute

The New York Red Bulls will try to win their fourth in a row at home on Friday evening against a visiting Nashville SC side that is one of two remaining unbeaten teams in MLS. Orlando City was unbeaten before the club's visit to the Red Bulls prior to the international break. But American teenager Caden Clark opened the scoring with his fourth goal before Cristian Casseres Jr. added his third in a 2-1 victory for New York (3-4-0, 9 points) back on May 29.