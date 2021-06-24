Special Weather Statement issued for Decatur, Graham, Norton by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-23 21:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Decatur; Graham; Norton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN NORTON SOUTHEASTERN DECATUR AND NORTHWESTERN GRAHAM COUNTIES UNTIL 945 PM CDT At 917 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles west of Lenora, or 18 miles southwest of Norton, moving northeast at 30 mph. Half inch hail, winds in excess of 40 mph and significantly reduced visibility due to blowing dust will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Lenora and New Almelo.alerts.weather.gov