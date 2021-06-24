BOE - Swearing In Ceremony

"As we continue to be engaged with Congresswoman Bass, who has worked tirelessly to move the police reform bill across the finish line, and other negotiators, I want to make something very clear. Police reform is about people. It's about Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Tamir Rice, Eric Garner and the countless others killed at the hands of law enforcement, as well as the communities often targeted by police. Many in law enforcement agree that meaningful change is necessary, but unfortunately, a few are committed to standing in the way with a goal of obstructing the process. Police unions and partisan politicians should not control and dilute the terms of the police reform bill, nor delay any of its progress. We urgently need substantive legislation that brings true justice, accountability and transparency in policing, and ends the culture of immunity that currently exists. This bill must be for the people."