When David Guetta in 2010 penned his timeless lyric, "Those will be the best memories," little did he know those memories would fetch nearly $100 million. Warner Music has has acquired the rights to the dance music luminary's recorded music catalog, which contains global hits "Hey Mama," "Titanium," and "Turn Me On," among many others. The pact sees the music giant acquiring Guetta's worldwide catalog from the last two decades and inking a new deal for future recordings.