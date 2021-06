HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Big changes are coming to the Bushnell Park area. 1,200 new homes are set to pop up downtown. The state has big hopes for this development. Governor Lamont has always said he wants to attract high paying jobs to the capital city, but the capital city needs to be attractive to that work force, so right now, we’re seeing the gears in motion to transform this area into a walkable arts district.