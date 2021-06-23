Cancel
Carlisle, MA

Recreation Commission awarded initial dog park grant

By Sarah Hart
carlislemosquito.org
 13 days ago

Recreation Commission (RecCom) Chair Drew McMorrow announced during the June 21 meeting that the grant application to the Stanton Foundation to fund a dog park at the Banta-Davis Land was approved. The initial $25,000 grant will fund the cost of the park design. If the design is approved, the Stanton Foundation will cover 90% of the construction cost, up to $250,000. McMorrow noted that the estimated total cost of the dog park is $369,300, so the RecCom will need to request additional funding either from Community Preservation Act funds or a Warrant Article at a future Town Meeting.

carlislemosquito.org
#Dog Park#Recreation Commission#Reccom#The Stanton Foundation#The Planning Board#Dog Spot#The Trails Committee#The Boy Scouts#Executive Session
