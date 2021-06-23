Recreation Commission awarded initial dog park grant

Recreation Commission (RecCom) Chair Drew McMorrow announced during the June 21 meeting that the grant application to the Stanton Foundation to fund a dog park at the Banta-Davis Land was approved. The initial $25,000 grant will fund the cost of the park design. If the design is approved, the Stanton Foundation will cover 90% of the construction cost, up to $250,000. McMorrow noted that the estimated total cost of the dog park is $369,300, so the RecCom will need to request additional funding either from Community Preservation Act funds or a Warrant Article at a future Town Meeting.