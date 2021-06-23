Cancel
Carlisle, MA

Library, Town Hall water being tested for PFAS

By Cynthia Sorn
carlislemosquito.org
 13 days ago

Water testing at the Gleason Public Library revealed high levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), reported Carlisle Facilities Manager Steve Bastek at the June 16 Municipal Facilities Committee (MFC) meeting. The tests are being repeated for accuracy. The totals, at approximately 120 parts per trillion, were higher than the allowed federal limit of 70 parts per trillion, and much higher than the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection’s (DEP) limit of 20 parts per trillion.

