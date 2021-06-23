Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carlisle, MA

Select Board June 21 meeting shorts

By Mary-Lynne Bohn
carlislemosquito.org
 13 days ago

The Fire Department will continue to offer free COVID testing for Carlisle residents despite low numbers of cases in town. Police Chief John Fisher updated the June 21 Select Board (SB) meeting on the work of the Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) as the pandemic winds down in this region. He noted that there have been no new COVID cases in Carlisle since May 17, but said that the LEPC unanimously agreed to continue to offer testing as a safeguard and convenience for residents and the schools.

carlislemosquito.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carlisle, MA
Carlisle, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Citizen#Land Use#Covid#The Fire Department#Lepc#Sb Reviews#The Personnel Bylaw#Town Meeting#Public Safety#Arpa#Sb Chair#The Select Board#The Town Accountant#Town Administrator#Coa#The Council On Aging#Highland Building#School Committee Sb#Fy21#The School Committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
Related
AccidentsPosted by
The Associated Press

Plane apparently crashes in Russia; 28 aboard feared dead

MOSCOW (AP) — A plane carrying 28 people apparently crashed as it came in for a landing in bad weather Tuesday in Russia’s Far East, and everyone aboard was feared dead. Wreckage from the Antonov An-26 was found near the airport in the town of Palana, according to officials. The plane was on approach in fog and clouds when it missed a scheduled communication and disappeared from radar, officials from the Kamchatka region said.
NHLABC News

Columbus Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks dies in fireworks accident

A mishap involving fireworks on the Fourth of July took the life of Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, investigators said. First responders in Oakland County, Michigan, rushed to the scene of the incident Sunday night where they found the 24-year-old injured, the Blue Jackets said in a statement. Kivlenieks succumbed to his injuries soon after help arrived, the team said.
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Ransomware attack on software manager hits 200 companies

A successful ransomware attack on a single company has spread to at least 200 organizations and likely far more, according to cybersecurity firm Huntress Labs, making it one of the single largest criminal ransomware sprees in history. The attack, first revealed Friday afternoon, is believed to be affiliated with the...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Elsa heads toward Florida

A second major airport announces closures ahead of potential Elsa impacts. A second major Florida airport announced closures Tuesday ahead of potential impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa. According to a statement on the Southwest Florida International Airport’s website, “there will be flights cancelled this afternoon.” RSW is located in Fort...
NFLNBC News

Richard Donner, director of 'Lethal Weapon' and first 'Superman,' dies at 91

LOS ANGELES — The film director Richard Donner, best known for helming the "Lethal Weapon" film series, "The Goonies" and the original "Superman" film, has died. He was 91. Donner's production company confirmed news of his death to Variety. The cause was not disclosed. Although it was not his first...

Comments / 0

Community Policy