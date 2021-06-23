Select Board June 21 meeting shorts

The Fire Department will continue to offer free COVID testing for Carlisle residents despite low numbers of cases in town. Police Chief John Fisher updated the June 21 Select Board (SB) meeting on the work of the Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) as the pandemic winds down in this region. He noted that there have been no new COVID cases in Carlisle since May 17, but said that the LEPC unanimously agreed to continue to offer testing as a safeguard and convenience for residents and the schools.