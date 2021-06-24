Cancel
Washington State

‘A reason to get up’: Veterans and service members find connection on Yale Lake

KGW
 5 days ago
From the serenity of being out on the water to the roar of a boat’s motor, there’s just something about a day out on the water that is good for the soul. On a June Saturday, Washington state's Yale Lake provided scenic views and kokanee salmon, making for the perfect escape for local veterans.

Portland, OR
