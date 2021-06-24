‘A reason to get up’: Veterans and service members find connection on Yale Lake

One way to mark National Rivers Month is to hear from Chad Brown, a U.S. Navy veteran who served in Desert Storm/Desert Shield and Operation Restore Hope in Somalia. He is the founder of two Oregon-based nonprofit organizations: Soul River, which connects inner-city youth and veteran mentors to nature, with a focus on rivers and fly-fishing, and Love is King, which has as its mission ensuring an enriching and nurturing outdoor experience for people in marginalized communities. His goals? Get more kids involved in the outdoors, help grow their interest in public lands and rivers, and build their skills as conservation advocates. Each summer, Soul River takes veterans and young people on expeditions, which Brown calls “deployments,” to rivers and into wildlife refuges and parks. Brown hopes these deployments will help develop a new generation of leaders.