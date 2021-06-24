Cancel
Data Shows Low Income US Households Gained Wealth In Pandemic

The poorest half of United States households saw a boost in wealth amid the pandemic, Bloomberg reported. Wealth for the bottom half of households rose 36 percent, the fastest increase in terms of percentage according to data provided by the Federal Reserve. The bottom 50 percent of the country saw...

