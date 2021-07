New Orleans’ Special Interest released one of last year’s best albums, the eclectic and intense The Passion Of. The group have announced that they’ve signed with long-running indie label Rough Trade, and with that announcement comes the release of a new video for their standout song “Street Pulse Beat.” The video was directed by the group’s vocalist, Alli Logout, who says in part in a statement, “What you see N this place is possibility. This possibility is grounded in rejection. The rejection of the recuperation of Black culture, the rejection of the homogenizing force of all institutions, the rejection of individualism and most importantly the rejection of peace. Here in this realm, The conspiracy lies in the halls and the sheets and in the stomach of a laugh you feel deep in your bones. We have found that grief never gets easier; it just is. We are holding it all. All at once.” Read their full statement here.