Carlisle looks ahead to changing climate
On June 16, the Carlisle Hazard Mitigation and Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness Core Team hosted a virtual community meeting during which the Team introduced updated plans to mitigate the looming impact of climate change. Team members laid out plans to enhance infrastructure to contain extreme weather and detailed proposals centering on Carlisle’s most vulnerable residents—the town’s older citizens. The team also sought feedback from virtual community attendees; all stakeholders have until the June 25th deadline to submit remarks.carlislemosquito.org