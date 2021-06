Labour is attempting to pin the blame for rapidly rising coronavirus infections squarely on the prime minister today, dubbing the Delta strain of Covid-19 the “Boris Johnson variant”.The government’s “unforgivable recklessness” at the border is the cause of the surge and the delay to the end of lockdown, accordng to Nick Thomas-Symonds, the shadow home secretary.The claim came as NHS England announced that all over-18s in England would be able to book their first vaccine by the end of next week. Boosting inoculation rates is a key plank of Mr Johnson’s plan to reopen the economy on 19 July.The...