Union Public Library Kicks Off Summer with Prizes, Improv, Memoirs, National Parks, Oscar Hammerstein, Antique RoadShow and More. Kick off your summer at Union Public Library with our Summer Reading program running now through August 29th. Adults, teens, and kids can win weekly prizes, and a chance at a grand prize at the end of the summer. Thanks to the Friends of the Union Public Library for sponsoring this program. For more information go to www.uplnj.org or call at 908-851-5450 x3. While you’re there, sign up for our newsletter and be the first to know what’s happening at the Library.