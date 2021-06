Three men have pleaded guilty recently in federal court to their roles in a meth distribution ring busted by the North East Kentucky Drug Task Force. In November 2020, Jesse R. Baise, Keith Chaffins, Steven Lindsey, Joshua Gamble and Paul E. Hart were all implicated in a meth trafficking ring by a federal grand jury, after being picked up over the course of the year in what seemed like unrelated drug and gun investigations. John Knotts and Amanda Cochran, who were arrested in January 2020 after an alleged shootout with Ohio authorities, were wrapped up in the ring this year, according to court records.