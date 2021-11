Council on Aging (COA) Director Joan Ingersoll joined members of the Finance Committee (FinCom) on October 27 to review FY22 spending and look at what is coming in FY23. Ingersoll started off saying that, due to the work she did to restructure the staff during this past year, particularly after Angela Smith retired, the department is well-staffed with four full-time equivalent employees. She said, “That is a good amount of staffing for a town our size and it enables us to do what I think we need to be doing.”

CONCORD, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO