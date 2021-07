A reminder from the Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure: slow to 60 when driving through work zones, and obey all signs and flagpersons. "We view everything through the lens of safety at the Ministry of Highways, making sure that our work crews and contractors have a plan in place to keep every job site as safe as possible," Highways Minister Fred Bradshaw said. "We need drivers to remember they have a role to play as well: plan your route ahead of time, pay close attention and slow down for everyone's safety."