Sultan Ibrahim disappointed with slow vaccination rate in Johor
JOHOR BAHRU (June 23): The Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar today expressed his disappointment with the State’s slow rate of Covid-19 vaccination. In this regard, he urged the Federal government to ramp up the vaccination drive and increase vaccine supplies to Johor because to date, only 10% of the State’s 3.78 million population have been vaccinated through the National Covid-19 Immunisation Plan.www.theedgemarkets.com