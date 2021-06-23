Cancel
Sultan Ibrahim disappointed with slow vaccination rate in Johor

By Bernama
theedgemarkets.com
 9 days ago

JOHOR BAHRU (June 23): The Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar today expressed his disappointment with the State's slow rate of Covid-19 vaccination. In this regard, he urged the Federal government to ramp up the vaccination drive and increase vaccine supplies to Johor because to date, only 10% of the State's 3.78 million population have been vaccinated through the National Covid-19 Immunisation Plan.

