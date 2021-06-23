High Definition Streaming Service Qobuz Named Ritch Sibthorpe Managing Director At New London Office

By now, the U.K.’s world-beating festival season [Hey, wait a minute — American ed.] should be in full swing. But the government’s decision to move the final easing of lockdown restrictions back until July 19, from the original date of June 21, has caused yet another spate of cancelations, with the likes of WOMAD, Truck Festival and Kendal Calling all biting the dust since the announcement. Dua Lipa has also pushed back her arena tour from September until May 2022, although other events have insisted they will go ahead as planned this summer.