High Definition Streaming Service Qobuz Named Ritch Sibthorpe Managing Director At New London Office

By Ian Courtney
celebrityaccess.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Streaming music platform Qobuz announced it has hired Ritch Sibthorpe as a Managing Director for the Northern Europe and Australasia region. Based in London, Sibthorpe will support Qobuz’s international growth as the company establishes a foothold in the UK. Along with the new hire, Qobuz will establish an office in London, from which it will oversee markets including the UK, Ireland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Australia and New Zealand.

