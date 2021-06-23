Steam Limits Region Switching To Stop Users From Exploiting Cheaper Regions
Steam will no longer allow its users to change their regions on the fly in a bid to stop them from exploiting cheaper regions. Taking to Twitter earlier today, third-party tracker Steam Database noted that the digital platform (and marketplace) will now be limiting its users to change their regions only once every three months. Purchases made will be completed through payment methods of the currently selected region.segmentnext.com