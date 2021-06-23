Cancel
Video Games

Steam Limits Region Switching To Stop Users From Exploiting Cheaper Regions

By Saqib Mansoor
segmentnext.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteam will no longer allow its users to change their regions on the fly in a bid to stop them from exploiting cheaper regions. Taking to Twitter earlier today, third-party tracker Steam Database noted that the digital platform (and marketplace) will now be limiting its users to change their regions only once every three months. Purchases made will be completed through payment methods of the currently selected region.

Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Steam is making it harder to get cheap games from other regions

Valve is making it even more difficult for region hoppers to nab Steam games at a cheaper price. Steam's regional pricing means the cost of a game often varies from country to country, depending on the cost of living and other factors. It's still up to the publisher to set a price, but regional pricing is largely intended to make buying games fairer to those who'd normally have to pay out the wazoo. Despite its intent, it's long been used by people looking to cop a game for cheaper than what they would pay in their home country.
Video Gamestotalgamingnetwork.com

Valve Again Cracks Down on Region Hopping to Buy Cheap Steam Games

Users are now limited to one region change every three months. Valve has now made it even more difficult for super-savvy consumers to region hop on Steam in an effort to buy Steam games at a cheaper price. Because of how Steam has individual regional pricing on games, set by...
Video GamesGamasutra

Steam's latest change aims to prevent buyers from gaming regional pricing

Newsbrief: Steam's regional pricing feature allows devs to sell games for different prices depending on where the purchaser is located, a utility that aims to scale each game's price to better match income in different countries throughout the world. While the system makes buying reasonably priced games a possibility for...
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Steam steps up fight with region changers to get games cheaper

Valve has taken action against those who want to change regions and buy PC games cheaper than they actually are. According to SteamDB, Valve has restricted you from changing regions with your Steam account. You will now only be able to change regions every three months. Steam has a separate...
Video GamesPCGamesN

Steam adds more restrictions to prevent regional price abuse

Steam offers games at different prices in different regions, in an effort to make games cheaper in areas where people are generally less able to afford them. Of course, people have long been trying to skirt the system with VPNs for cheaper prices, and Valve has fought back with a number of restrictions to combat the practice. Now there’s a limit to how often you can change your Steam account’s country.
Video Gamesab-gaming.com

Steam Defends Regional Pricing by Limiting Region Swapping

I’ve never understood regional pricing. Why does a game in the UK cost more than the same game in another country? Granted, with physical copies you could perhaps make a somewhat flimsy argument around shipping and packaging, distance from point of origin, blah blah. But for Steam, and entirely digital platform to not only adopt this strategy, but to outright defend it is unconscionable.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

The Tricky Way Some Steam Users Are Spreading Viruses

Gamers have a new malware threat to be mindful of, one that can pass through Valve's Steam platform and be shared from user to user, all without ever alerting the individual spreading the harmful code. As reported by G Data, a company that offers data security solutions and regularly publishes...
