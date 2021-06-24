Army Corps calls for stringent environmental review of Line 5 tunnel plan

MACKINAW CITY — Before Enbridge can build a tunnel beneath the Straits of Mackinac, it will need an environmental impact statement from the Army Corps of Engineers. The decision will almost certainly hamper the energy company’s previous goal of starting construction on the project later this year. Enbridge has had a permit application pending with the corps for roughly a year. That step was one of the final barriers standing in the way of the proposed plan to reroute a portion of the company’s Line 5 pipeline, which has a four-mile section running through the Straits of Mackinac, and place it inside a new protective tunnel that would span the straits.