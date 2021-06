Long before her high school career even began, Tori DellaPeruta was already committed to women’s collegiate soccer powerhouse UNC Chapel Hill. “They are the number one women’s program in the US,” DellaPeruta said. “They have a competitive culture that I just fell in love with because everything is a competition there. Every little drill even in warm-ups, and I love to win, so that type of environment suits me. The coaches of course are very player development, but also character development and will help you grow as a player and a person.”