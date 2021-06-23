Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance Drizzt Do’Urden Guide

There’s nothing quite like a good Metroidvania, with the possible exception of a good Metroidvania with a good sense of humor. Batbarian: Testament of the Primordials is as hilarious as it is fun, adventurous, and often downright creepy, so we’re overjoyed to hear that it will soon be creeping its way onto PS4 and Xbox One. This snarky fantasy adventure combines fast-paced platforming action with a vast, sprawling subterranean world full of spooky monsters, eerie environments, and all sorts of weird and creepy stuff. Players will explore over 400 rooms, battle enormous bosses, use dialogue choices to interact with a comical cast of characters, and use Pip the magic bat’s powers to solve puzzles, all while searching for a way to escape the abyss. It’s some of the most fun you can have in a dungeon, as this launch trailer for the upcoming PS4 and Xbox One versions demonstrates.