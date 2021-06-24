Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance Best Armor Guide

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance brings the Forgotten Realms to life in an explosive action RPG filled with real-time combat and dynamic co-op. There are countless Dungeons & Dragons video games, most in the various branches of the RPG. Of those games, a staggering number of them are set in the Forgotten Realms, making it one of the more well-trodden settings for the series and one that birthed a few classic titles, includingIcewind Dale and Neverwinter Nights. The other popular series was Baldur's Gate, and while the PC got the expected hardcore RPG, owners of the GameCube, PlayStation 2 and original Xbox got the spin-off, Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance, which was more in line with Diablo; you hacked and slashed at foes from an isometric perspective while managing character gear and stats. While the PC-only game will be coming with a familiar name, Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance arrives on multiple platforms with more than just a name change.