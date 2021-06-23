Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Sea of Thieves The Sunken Pearl Tall Tale Guide

By Arslan Shah
segmentnext.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sunken Pearl is the second tall tale in Sea of Thieves A Pirate’s Life and in this guide, we’ll help complete it by outlining the answers to every riddle and helping you solve every puzzle!. Sea of Thieves The Sunken Pearl Tall Tale. In this tall tale added to...

segmentnext.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Pearl#Tall Tale#The Tale#Coral#Castaway#Compass#Siren Statue Puzzle 1
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Video Gamestheaureview.com

Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life Preview: You’re full of Tall Tales, Sparrow

This week Sea of Thieves will launch A Pirate’s Life, one of the game’s most impactful updates ever. The update, which launches in tandem with its Season Three content drop, is a set of five new Tall Tales all centred around Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Tall Tales are the Sea of Thieves version of story-driven content and are the closest it has to a campaign in any capacity. A Pirate’s Life will be the first time Sea of Thieves has embraced a complete campaign, and the first time it has worked with a media partner on content of this kind.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

In the new Sea of Thieves Tall Tales, other players won't be able to mess with you

As revealed in Rare's Sea of Thieves: A Pirate's Life presentation today, the five new Tall Tales included in the Pirates of the Caribbean crossover will take place in new locations. Players will visit The Sea of the Damned, a realm filled with pirate ghosts, and The Sunken Kingdom, a watery world filled with sirens (evil mermaids). The new adventure will also introduce several new crustacean enemies called ocean crawlers who, unlike skeletons, can actually board your ship to attack you.
Video GamesGamespot

Sea Of Thieves A Pirate's Life First Tale Gameplay

Watch the first full tale for Sea of Thieves new update A Pirate's Life. Find a way to free Captain Jack Sparrow as you hunt down some treasure. You'll have to fight your way on land and on sea. Find out what happens in the first of five tales that have come to Sea of Thieves.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to get Siren Gems in Sea of Thieves

Siren Gems are a new jewel you can locate in Sea of Thieves following the A Pirate’s Life update that came with the single-player campaign and Jack Sparrow’s adventure. Much like the regular gems you can find in Sea of Thieves, there are three types: a Sapphire Siren Gem, an Emerald Siren Gem, and a Ruby Siren Gem. Each of the gems provides you with a decent gold reward when you bring it back to an outpost to sell.
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

How to Get Secret of the Grave Commendation in Sea of Thieves

The new A Pirate’s Life update for Sea of Thieves has brought many new commendations to search for and unlock. This guide will help you complete the Sea of Thieves Secret of the Grave commendation and find the five Headless Monkey journal locations. Sea of Thieves Secret of the Grave...
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

How to Complete Treasure for Eternity Commendation in Sea of Thieves

Throughout this guide, we will be teaching you how to complete the Treasure for Eternity Commendation that came with the latest content update of Sea of Thieves which also introduced Jack Sparrow in the game. Sea of Thieves A Pirate’s Life Treasure for Eternity Commendation. Jack Sparrow brought a lot...
Video GamesTVOvermind

Sea of Thieves is Getting a Pirates of the Caribbean Crossover

You heard that right, folks! Rare and Xbox are partnering up with Disney to provide Sea of Thieves players with a brand new (and incredibly surprising) crossover with the one and only Captain Jack Sparrow and Davy Jones! This announcement was revealed at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase and was one of many announcements that Xbox made at the presentation. While many players were certainly expecting to see some bits of news regarding Sea of Thieves Season 3, but I don’t think anyone was expecting this exciting announcement! It’s awesome to see Sea of Thieves get a really big crossover, and this will hopefully bring a lot more well-deserved attention to the game. So, what do we know about the Sea of Thieves x Pirates of the Caribbean crossover?
Video GamesPosted by
IBTimes

'Sea of Thieves: A Pirate's Life' Guide: How To Play The New Update

For tips on how to start the "Sea of Thieves: A Pirate's Life" players can check out this guide. Game developer Rare has rolled out the third season of "Sea of Thieves" called A Pirate's Life. For those wondering how and where to start with this new content, this guide contains tips and tricks that can be helpful, especially for those having a hard time finding the in-game starting point.
Video Gameslordsofgaming.net

Sea of Thieves Keeps Proving Its Popularity

Unlike most Sea of Thieves players, I originally bought Sea of Thieves on disc. A friend was super excited about the game and needed friends to play with. I should also mention that he’s a massive Pirates of the Caribbean fan. While we all obliged and enjoyed the game, he was the only one who believed in the game’s long-term popularity. The rest of us weren’t sold due to the game’s then lack of content and middling reviews on release.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to defeat Phantoms in Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves veterans are used to fighting ghosts through ghost ship battles, but Season 3 and A Pirate’s Life introduces ghosts to battle on land. Phantoms will appear in both the A Pirate’s Life story content and the larger Sea of Thieves map. While one would assume that fighting these ghastly figures would utilize the same strategies as battling skeletons, these Phantoms are a lot smarter and faster.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Sea of Thieves 2.2.0 Patch Notes Explained

Sea of Thieves recently had its Season 3 update, bringing its Pirates of the Caribbean crossover in a series of five new Tall Tales. Season Three of Sea of Thieves includes lots of new content fans were waiting for, including new enemies, new rewards, new events, and lots of new cosmetics in the Pirate Emporium. Not to mention, fans can now experience a brand-new storyline with Disney's Jack Sparrow himself. Here's a breakdown of everything that's new in Sea of Thieves Patch 2.2.0.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Rare Addresses Potential Sea Of Thieves Crossover 'Concerns'

One of the surprises of the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase last week was Rare's reveal of Sea of Thieves: A Pirate's Life. It's a new five-part Tall Tales story expansion releasing today, and the first collaboration for the sailing sandbox - calling on Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean series and Captain Jack Sparrow (played by Jared Butler).
Video Gamesdistrictchronicles.com

Sea of Thieves : How to Free The Cursed Captain

The Cursed Captain is a new palm-sized NPC in Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life. To free him from his cage, pirates will need to do some climbing. Though the main story of Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life focuses on the crossover with Pirates of the Caribbean and the introduction of Captain Jack Sparrow to the game’s world, there are also many side quests that do not directly tie in with the legendary captain and his mission to save the pirate’s life. The Cursed Captain is a new NPC that players can find and rescue, and he can join the crew and provide help from the palm of a player’s hand. Pirates first encounter Cursed Captain during the first Tall Tale, after exiting the caves of Sailor’s Grotto and entering the shipwrecked town of Sailor’s Grave. He will bark at players from overhead until they help free him from his cage, and players will not be able to progress the Tall Tale until they do so.