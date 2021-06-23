Sea of Thieves The Sunken Pearl Tall Tale Guide

The Cursed Captain is a new palm-sized NPC in Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life. To free him from his cage, pirates will need to do some climbing. Though the main story of Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life focuses on the crossover with Pirates of the Caribbean and the introduction of Captain Jack Sparrow to the game’s world, there are also many side quests that do not directly tie in with the legendary captain and his mission to save the pirate’s life. The Cursed Captain is a new NPC that players can find and rescue, and he can join the crew and provide help from the palm of a player’s hand. Pirates first encounter Cursed Captain during the first Tall Tale, after exiting the caves of Sailor’s Grotto and entering the shipwrecked town of Sailor’s Grave. He will bark at players from overhead until they help free him from his cage, and players will not be able to progress the Tall Tale until they do so.