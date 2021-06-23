Vaccine ethics
Should colleges require students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to return to campus this fall?. In a recent Wall Street Journal op-ed, two faculty members of Notre Dame and the University of California-Irvine argue that’s it’s an ethical question, not a legal one, primarily because coronavirus vaccines have been authorized for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration but lack full agency approval. Without full approval, which may still be six months away, vaccines should be considered experimental, the academics argue. Forcing students to get vaccinated makes them guinea pigs.www.gjsentinel.com