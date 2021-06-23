Vaccine ethics

It is important to understand some fundamental truths about college essays. First, many parents ask me if I can help their student with ‘The College Essay.’ These 3 words suggest a singular piece of writing. The average college applicant will tackle far more than one essay before the application process is complete. Last cycle, students I worked with wrote an average of 8 essays and the range was 4 – 16. Students who wrote 4 essays applied to the University of California (UC) system, the California State University (CSU) system and sometimes a few other colleges that required no essays at all. Those students who wrote many essays developed responses to the UC application’s Insight Questions as well as the central essay for the Common Application/Coalition Application as well as a wide variety of supplemental essays required by more selective colleges nationwide. With careful revisions and attention to style of writing, the central essay on the Common Application can often be used for one of the 4 Insight Questions on the UC application—but just one. The other 3 require unique responses as well as a different writing style.