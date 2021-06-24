Cancel
WATCH: Jamiro Monteiro’s early strike leads Philadelphia Union past Columbus Crew

Posted by 
 5 days ago

Jamiro Monteiro scored and Andre Blake made two saves for his sixth shutout of the season as the host Philadelphia Union defeated the Columbus Crew 1-0 on Wednesday to extend their unbeaten streak to seven matches.

Monteiro had the only shot on goal in the 24th minute, but it was enough for the Union (5-2-3, 18 points) to move to five wins and two ties since May 8.

The Crew (4-3-2, 14 points) had a three-game winning streak end.

Blake, the 2020 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, made a kick save on Marlon Hairston from close range in the 82nd minute to complement Monteiro, who moved from the left wing to an attacking role to replace Anthony Fontana (concussion).

The move paid off when Monteiro scored his second goal of the season to end his seven-game drought.

He was the beneficiary of a clearance by Crew defender Vito Wormgoor. The ball came to an unmarked Monteiro at the top of the box, and he had a clean strike that whizzed past goalkeeper Eloy Room.

The Union, outplayed the first 15 minutes, gained energy from the goal and came close to doubling the lead past the half hour mark. Cory Burke had a shot from the right side go wide right in the 33rd, and two minutes later, a giveaway by Alexandru Matan led to an open header by Leon Flach that was cleared off the line by Liam Fraser.

Crew playmaker Lucas Zelarayan, the 2020 MLS Cup MVP, was rested the first half, and the attack was stagnant with one off-target shot by Fraser.

Columbus improved possession but couldn’t crack the defense until Harrison Afful had a 25-yard volley in the 75th minute for the Crew’s first shot on goal that Blake easily stopped.

The Union’s first of three straight road games is against Chicago on Saturday. The Crew play at Austin FC for the first time on Sunday.

— Field Level Media

