As thicker plastic bags became a worse problem for environment, Delaware lawmakers look to ban them altogether

By DJ McAneny
WDEL 1150AM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlastic bags may be banned altogether in Delaware, save for a few very specific exceptions, following the passage of a new bill in the state House Wednesday. House Bill 212, which next heads to the Senate on the back of a 28-12 vote with one not voting, looks to remedy a new twist on the same problem legislators attempted to address with House Bill 130 in the previous session.

