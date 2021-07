July's PlayStation Plus Games have been officially announced, following two different leaks over the course of the last few days. As it turns out, the second leak was correct. On PS5, subscribers are getting the next-gen port of A Plague Tale: Innocence. Meanwhile, on PS4, we've got Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and WWE 2K Battlegrounds. We suppose that there's a bit of something for everyone, although we wouldn't be surprised to see some degree of backlash given how strong previous months have been on PS Plus.