PAX West 2021 Will Be an In-Person Event

PAX West 2021 has announced that this year's event will be held in-person at the Washington State convention center in Seattle. The show is set to kick-off Friday September 3rd, and will last through Monday September 6th. Also known as Penny Arcade Expo, the event has been held since 2004. This year's event will have reduced capacity, and the show's organizers have stated that they will be working with venue officials and the local government to "ensure a safe setting." Badges are set to go on sale next week. Four day badges will cost $230, while single day passes will cost $60.