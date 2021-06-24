Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

PAX West 2021 Will Be an In-Person Event

By Marc Deschamps
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePAX West 2021 has announced that this year's event will be held in-person at the Washington State convention center in Seattle. The show is set to kick-off Friday September 3rd, and will last through Monday September 6th. Also known as Penny Arcade Expo, the event has been held since 2004. This year's event will have reduced capacity, and the show's organizers have stated that they will be working with venue officials and the local government to "ensure a safe setting." Badges are set to go on sale next week. Four day badges will cost $230, while single day passes will cost $60.

comicbook.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pax West#Conventions#Pax West 2021#Penny Arcade#Pax Online East#Marcdachamp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Seattle, WAgeekwire.com

PAX with people: This year’s Penny Arcade Expo in Seattle will be a live, in-person event

ReedPop, the events company behind the annual Penny Arcade Expo gaming convention in Seattle, announced that this year’s PAX West will be an in-person event. Tickets for PAX West 2021, still scheduled for Sept. 3-6 at the Washington State Convention Center, will go on sale at some point over the next two weeks. A full four-day pass will cost $230, with individual-day options costing $60.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Hopin targets hybrid, in-person events with Boomset buy

STOCKHOLM, June 16 (Reuters) - Hopin, a British-based provider of events, said on Wednesday it has bought an in-person event company Boomset to help clients plan, produce and share events whether hybrid, physical or virtual. The global video conferencing and events market received a boost after the COVID-19 pandemic sparked...
Pittsburgh, PApghcitypaper.com

LIKELIKE returns to in-person events at Unblurred Gallery Crawl

One of Pittsburgh’s best attended art nights is back. The Unblurred gallery crawl is on, and next week will see the return of LIKELIKE: a “non-commercial, artist run endeavor” that encompasses a 20x23x12 room in Pittsburgh's Garfield neighborhood. LIKELIKE also brands itself as a place for independent games and “playable arts.” The collective is all about the non-traditional, and on Fri., July 2, they will be showcasing the work of Montreal cartoonist and animator Paloma Dawkins.
Economyaithority.com

In-Person Events Return to the Procurement Industry

Sourcing and procurement events begin again with local Meetups. Bid Ops, the leader in predictive sourcing software, announced a return to in-person events with Sourcing & Procurement Meetups across the country. These events offer peer networking, relationship building, recruiting and learning opportunities for procurement and sourcing practitioners at every stage of their careers. The first event took place on Tuesday in St. Petersburg, Florida, and the next will be held today in Jacksonville.
Columbus, OHColumbus Alive

In-person events return to Cartoon Crossroads Columbus this year

After pivoting to a fully online model amid the coronavirus in 2020, Cartoon Crossroads Columbus (CXC) announced that this year's fest would include a mix of in-person and online programming. Now in its seventh year, the fest, set to take place Sept. 30-Oct. 3, will feature creators such as: Chris...
LifestyleKHQ Right Now

SummerFair returns as in-person event at MSUB

BILLINGS - The annual SummerFair, put on by the Yellowstone Art Museum, is back in person after going virtual last year. With the event only a day away, they spent Thursday morning prepping for the weekend event. “So, right now we’re at MSUB. We’re laying down all the spray paint...
Waynesburg, PAObserver-Reporter

Ready for rain: Festival returns with unique, in-person event

Thanks to COVID-19, the 2020 Rain Day Festival was much different than it had ever been in its long history. The pandemic forced the event to change from the traditional street fair setting to becoming a virtual event, with residents watching the event’s many activities online and on social media.
Artsdiscoverweyburn.com

Culture Days Offering In-Person & Virtual Event This Year

After having to hold the annual Culture Days event virtually last year the City of Weyburn and the Weyburn Arts Council are getting excited to be able to hold the event in person this year. With the provincial restrictions set to be lifted on July 11, there will be many...
Missoula, MTKHQ Right Now

Imagine Nation Brewery brings back in-person events

MISSOULA, Mont - Saturday was an exciting day at Imagine Nation Brewing as the line was out the door as the community leaders and locals gathered together to bring back 'Queers and Beers' in-person event after one year of being postponed due to the pandemic. One of Missoula's favorite breweries,...
New York City, NYTimes Daily

With virtual and in-person events, NYC commemorates Pride

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City's annual LGBTQ Pride parade was held virtually for the second year in a row Sunday due to the pandemic, but that didn't stop thousands from marching, celebrating and making their presence felt at a series of events around the city. Support local journalism...
Carsbodyshopbusiness.com

10th Annual MSO Symposium Will Be Live, In-Person Event

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) announced that the 2021 MSO Symposium will be taking place as a live and in-person event on Nov. 1 at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Over the past several weeks, the event’s advisory board meetings have made it clear that board members, executives from MSOs and many others in the industry are looking forward to a face-to-face event and are making plans to attend the program in November.
Los Angeles, CAdallassun.com

The Western Foodservice & Hospitality Expo and Healthy Food Expo West Will Move Next In Person Event to August 2022

SHELTON, CT / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / As the restaurant and foodservice industry comes out of the year-long impact of the global pandemic, Clarion Events Food & Beverage Group, along with the California Restaurant Association, has made the decision to cancel the 2021 Western Foodservice & Hospitality Expo and Healthy Food Expo West that was scheduled for this August at the Anaheim Convention Center. This decision was made following extensive conversations with hundreds of exhibitors, operators, sponsors, and speakers who recommended moving the next in-person live event to August 2022, which will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Event dates will be announced this July.
Public HealthLight Reading

The forecast for in-person telecom events: Expect a busy Q4

Vaccination cards are finally making a different sort of ID possible again: conference badges. A telecom-industry calendar that's been bereft of in-person events now looks to feature a sizable number of US gatherings, especially in the fourth quarter. But this trend won't do much for a third sort of ID,...