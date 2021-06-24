Cancel
Johnson County, KS

Johnson County Sheriff's Deputy dies from cancer

By Steve Kaut
Posted by 
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aoBYB_0addWzF200

A retired Johnson County, Kansas, Sheriff's Deputy has died from cancer, the department announced Thursday night.

Blake Lindbloom served for five years at the Johnson County Sheriff's Department, joining the department's patrol division just before his Esophageal cancer diagnosis, according to a department statement.

Lindbloom spent 11 years as a firefighter with the Northwest Consolidated Fire District, moving from volunteer firefighter to master firefighter, according to the sheriff's department statement.

Lindbloom leaves behind a wife, Morgan, and a 5-year-old daughter, Charlotte.

A GoFundMe has been set up to donate to Charlotte's College fund.

