Johnson County Sheriff's Deputy dies from cancer

A retired Johnson County, Kansas, Sheriff's Deputy has died from cancer, the department announced Thursday night.

Blake Lindbloom served for five years at the Johnson County Sheriff's Department, joining the department's patrol division just before his Esophageal cancer diagnosis, according to a department statement.

Lindbloom spent 11 years as a firefighter with the Northwest Consolidated Fire District, moving from volunteer firefighter to master firefighter, according to the sheriff's department statement.

Lindbloom leaves behind a wife, Morgan, and a 5-year-old daughter, Charlotte.

A GoFundMe has been set up to donate to Charlotte's College fund.