UFC Vegas 30 odds: Latest betting lines and gambling guide for ‘Gane vs Volkov’

The Ultimate Fighting Championship on Saturday stages a mixed bag of a card with a few rankings-relevant matchups and some other battles that may produce fireworks. The lines have a lot of give throughout the day, and even some major underdogs like Timur Valiev and Jai Herbert provide decent value even if they may not get their hands raised. This is an upset special edition of the UFC Fight Night 190 Prime Picks, with four choice picks for underdog lines that should play out.