UFC Vegas 30 odds: Latest betting lines and gambling guide for ‘Gane vs Volkov’

By Patrick L. Stumberg
MMAmania.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight title challenger could be determined this Saturday (June 26, 2021) when unbeaten Ciryl Gane and stalwart veteran Alexander Volkov lock horns inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC Vegas 30 will also see Tanner Boser step up on short notice to meet Ovince St. Preux in a Heavyweight clash and Raoni Barcelos take on Timur Valiev in a clash of elite Bantamweight strikers.

www.mmamania.com
