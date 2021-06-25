Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

Pulitzer Arts Foundation Presents St. Louis Symphony Live

Posted by 
Tom Foden
Tom Foden
 16 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nd6ry_0addWxTa00
Still from Dam Mwen Yo by Nathalie JoachimVideo by Orlando Thompson

SAINT LOUIS, MO — The Pulitzer Arts Foundation and the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra are happy to present the 2020/2021 season of the St. Louis Symphony: Live at the Pulitzer series with a suite of short films in which three composers examine the definitions of the word “home.” Instead of the season's usual live concert in front of an audience, three filmed performances will be made available for viewers to watch at home.

Tim Munro, the Creative Partner at the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra and Grammy Award-winning flutist, curated this video series, which was developed in partnership with videographer Orlando Thompson.

Currently, there are two songs featured here which are:

  • Dam Mwen Yo by Nathalie Joachim

Elizabeth Chung, cello

Grammy-nominated flute, composer, and vocalist Nathalie Joachim is a Brooklyn-born Haitian-American musician and co-founder of Flutronix, a critically renowned urban art pop duet that effortlessly moves between classical and indie rock while campaigning for social change and cultural awareness.

About Dam Mwen Yo, the composer states, “Dam mwen yo in Haitian Creole simply translates to ‘they are my ladies.’ In Haiti, the cultural image of women is one of strength. They are pillars of their homes and communities, and are both fearless and loving, all while carrying the weight of their families and children on their backs.

"As a first-generation Haitian-American, these women—my mother, grandmothers, sisters, aunts, cousins—were central to my upbringing and my understanding of what it means to be a woman. In Dantan, Haiti-Sud, where my family is from, it is rare to walk down the countryside roads without hearing the voices of women—in the fields, cooking for their loved ones, gathering water at the wells with their babies.

"This piece and the voices within it are representative of these ladies—my ladies. And the cello sings their song—one of strength, beauty, pain, and simplicity in a familiar landscape.”

  • Until We Gather Again – for a scattered choir by Alice Chance

Members of SLSO’s IN UNISON Chorus and the Symphony Chorus

Alice Chance is an adored artist with a talent for the human voice. Her compositions are performed in concert halls (City Recital Hall Angel Place, The Kennedy Centre, Sydney Opera House) and cathedrals (Stanford Memorial Church, California; St. Mary’s Cathedral, Sydney; Trinity Church Wall St., New York City). They have been sung in paddocks, studios, and showers across Australia.

She writes, “In Until We Gather Again, I aim to paint an honest portrait of a scattered choir who can no longer meet. I wanted to unearth their stories, their experiences, their hopes for themselves and each other. I’ve aimed to shine light on the bonds that are still holding them together. And by extension, illuminate that which has continued to hold us all together in recent times.

"This work was born in 2020 during lockdown in Sydney, Australia. Suddenly, we could no longer gather, and nobody knew how long till we’d be able to do so again. I started thinking about what it means to be in a group who can no longer meet. Especially a group of musicians.”

Both songs can be checked by clicking this link: https://pulitzerarts.org/program/st-louis-symphony-live-at-the-pulitzer-video-series-2020-2021/.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Tom Foden

Tom Foden

St Louis County, MO
69
Followers
63
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Making my way downtown

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
California, MO
Local
Missouri Entertainment
State
California State
Local
Saint Louis, MO Entertainment
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Symphony#Urban Art#Art Pop#The St Louis Symphony#The Creative Partner#Flutronix#Creole#Haitian American#Slso#Stanford Memorial Church#Trinity Church Wall St#Newsbreak#Creator Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
Place
Sydney
News Break
Entertainment
Related
SoccerPosted by
Reuters

Italy v England Euro final goes to extra time

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - Italy and England moved into extra time in their Euro 2020 final with the score level at 1-1 after 90 minutes at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. England struck the fastest goal in a Euro final when, after breaking out from an Italy corner, Harry Kane fed Kieran Trippier on the right and his glorious cross was drilled home first time by left back Luke Shaw after one minute 57 seconds.
Virginia StateNBC News

Statues of Confederate generals come down in Charlottesville, Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Statues honoring two Confederate generals were taken down Saturday, nearly four years after white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups stormed the Virginia college town to protect it. The removal of the bronze statues depicting Gens. Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson "is one small step closer to the...
NFLABC News

NFL LB Mingo charged with indecency with child in Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas -- NFL linebacker Barkevious Mingo, who is currently with the Atlanta Falcons, has been arrested in Texas on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact, police said Saturday. Mingo, 30, was arrested on Thursday by police in the Dallas suburb of Arlington. Jail records listed an address...
MLBABC News

Dad of Nats' Joe Ross saves fan with Heimlich at Giants game

SAN FRANCISCO -- Father to a pair of big league starting pitchers, Willie Ross made a crucial save at a ballgame in San Francisco on Saturday. Ross, dad of veteran pitchers Joe and Tyson Ross, performed the Heimlich maneuver on a choking fan during a game between the Giants and Washington Nationals, dislodging bits of a hot dog to clear the woman's airways.
NBAPosted by
Reuters

Bucks trounce Suns to cut NBA Finals deficit to 2-1

July 11 (Reuters) - The Milwaukee Bucks scorched the Phoenix Suns 120-100 in Game Three of the NBA Finals on Sunday in front of an electric home crowd, cutting the deficit in the best-of-seven series to 2-1. The Bucks had not been at their best in the previous two games...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Pfizer to discuss vaccine booster with US officials Monday

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer says it plans to meet with top U.S. health officials Monday to discuss the drugmaker’s request for federal authorization of a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine as President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser acknowledged that “it is entirely conceivable, maybe likely” that booster shots will be needed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy