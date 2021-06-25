Pulitzer Arts Foundation Presents St. Louis Symphony Live

Still from Dam Mwen Yo by Nathalie Joachim Video by Orlando Thompson

SAINT LOUIS, MO — The Pulitzer Arts Foundation and the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra are happy to present the 2020/2021 season of the St. Louis Symphony: Live at the Pulitzer series with a suite of short films in which three composers examine the definitions of the word “home.” Instead of the season's usual live concert in front of an audience, three filmed performances will be made available for viewers to watch at home.

Tim Munro, the Creative Partner at the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra and Grammy Award-winning flutist, curated this video series, which was developed in partnership with videographer Orlando Thompson.

Currently, there are two songs featured here which are:

Dam Mwen Yo by Nathalie Joachim

Elizabeth Chung, cello

Grammy-nominated flute, composer, and vocalist Nathalie Joachim is a Brooklyn-born Haitian-American musician and co-founder of Flutronix, a critically renowned urban art pop duet that effortlessly moves between classical and indie rock while campaigning for social change and cultural awareness.

About Dam Mwen Yo, the composer states, “Dam mwen yo in Haitian Creole simply translates to ‘they are my ladies.’ In Haiti, the cultural image of women is one of strength. They are pillars of their homes and communities, and are both fearless and loving, all while carrying the weight of their families and children on their backs.

"As a first-generation Haitian-American, these women—my mother, grandmothers, sisters, aunts, cousins—were central to my upbringing and my understanding of what it means to be a woman. In Dantan, Haiti-Sud, where my family is from, it is rare to walk down the countryside roads without hearing the voices of women—in the fields, cooking for their loved ones, gathering water at the wells with their babies.

"This piece and the voices within it are representative of these ladies—my ladies. And the cello sings their song—one of strength, beauty, pain, and simplicity in a familiar landscape.”

Until We Gather Again – for a scattered choir by Alice Chance

Members of SLSO’s IN UNISON Chorus and the Symphony Chorus

Alice Chance is an adored artist with a talent for the human voice. Her compositions are performed in concert halls (City Recital Hall Angel Place, The Kennedy Centre, Sydney Opera House) and cathedrals (Stanford Memorial Church, California; St. Mary’s Cathedral, Sydney; Trinity Church Wall St., New York City). They have been sung in paddocks, studios, and showers across Australia.

She writes, “In Until We Gather Again, I aim to paint an honest portrait of a scattered choir who can no longer meet. I wanted to unearth their stories, their experiences, their hopes for themselves and each other. I’ve aimed to shine light on the bonds that are still holding them together. And by extension, illuminate that which has continued to hold us all together in recent times.

"This work was born in 2020 during lockdown in Sydney, Australia. Suddenly, we could no longer gather, and nobody knew how long till we’d be able to do so again. I started thinking about what it means to be in a group who can no longer meet. Especially a group of musicians.”

Both songs can be checked by clicking this link: https://pulitzerarts.org/program/st-louis-symphony-live-at-the-pulitzer-video-series-2020-2021/.

