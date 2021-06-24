Cancel
Morgan Wallen, Eric Church AND Hardy Sing Acoustic Version Of “Sand In My Boots”

By Casey Young
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 5 days ago
Oh SHIT.

The trio we never knew we needed…

It appears as though Morgan Wallen and Eric Church were not only golfing together this week, but they’ve also been playing some music together.

Morgan posted a video on Instagram of him singing his song “Sand In My Boots” with Hardy AND Eric playing along acoustically and harmonizing on vocals:

Eric looks like a proud dad sipping his wine watching Hardy and Morgan do their thing. Darius Rucker just chillin’ on the couch… you love to see it.

“Sand In My Boots” has become a fan-favorite among fans since Morgan released Dangerous: The Double Album earlier this year, and it’s pretty epic to see him get Eric in on the action, who’s one of Morgan’s musical heroes.

At the end you can hear everybody in the room erupting in applause and I have to agree, it’s a pretty damn good song, especially when you hear it stripped-down like that. Throw Eric in on the track too, and there’s really no way to go wrong.

It’s great to see Morgan spending so much time with a guy like Eric, and he could be a really important and instrumental figure in how Morgan moves forward in his career (and his life) after everything that’s happened over the last year.

If there’s anyone in the music industry who can help steer him down the right path going forward, it’s The Chief… there’s no doubt about that. I wouldn’t mind seeing them do a whole lot more together soon.

It’s the Js for me…

Eric was also a co-writer on the track “Quittin’ Time” from Morgan’s new record.

Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

