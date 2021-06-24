Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arts

Immutable will launch Ethereum token for Gods Unchained

By Dean Takahashi
VentureBeat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe gods are evidently fond of tokens. Immutable said today that the Gods Unchained blockchain card game will launch a new Ethereum token dubbed $GODS in partnership with Nine Realms. The Sydney, Australia-based Immutable will launch the $GODS token to scale its trading market and play-to-earn systems in the game....

venturebeat.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tokens#Nine Realms#Immutable#Nft#Australian#Animoca Brands#Dapper Labs#Nba Top Shot#Christie#Starkware
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arts
News Break
Ethereum
Place
Sydney
Related
Commodities & FutureCoinTelegraph

ZKSwap enables cross-chain token swaps across Ethereum, BSC, OKChain and HECO

Layer-two decentralized exchange ZKSwap lets users add and swap any cross-chain token with no gas fees and instant settlement. Singapore, June 16, 2021 — ZKSwap, a decentralized exchange based on the ZK-Rollup layer-two scaling solution, today launched v2 of its platform, which will enable cross-chain token swaps between and across Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, OKChain and Huobi ECO Chain (HECO). ZKSwap v2 also expands its asset ecosystem by enabling users to add and swap any ERC-20 token and shortens the withdrawal time from the ZKSwap layer two to a supported layer one like Ethereum.
BusinessPosted by
MarketRealist

Kusama and Polkadot Launch Parachain Slot Auctions, Tokens Rise

The first phase of Kusama's parachain slot auction has kicked off and will run for the next several weeks. It marks a milestone for both Kusama and Polkadot in their efforts to expand blockchain interoperability. These blockchains also present competition to Ethereum in the DeFi app hosting business. Article continues...
Marketsaustinnews.net

Innovative DeFi Platform YeFi.one Launches YEFI token on PancakeSwap

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / YeFi.one is a brand-new DeFi project launching its liquidity mining protocol this Friday, June 18th. After the launch, users can access YeFi.one platform through different crypto wallets and trade YEFI tokens freely on PancakeSwap. YeFi.one is an open-source DeFi protocol that...
TechnologyCoinDesk

2 Ethereum Projects Are Officially Merging; ‘Keanu’ Aims for August Launch

The two projects, Keep and NuCypher, realized that they faced inevitable competition that would lead to wasted energy. In what might be called a true spirit of decentralized entrepreneurship, the two decentralized encryption communities decided to combine their underlying protocols so their respective startups could proceed with separate business plans using common blockchain infrastructure.
Marketscryptopotato.com

Solanax Launches Private Token Sale, IEO Starts on June 28

Solanax, a Solana-based DeFi protocol is currently conducting a private token sale that ends on the 25th of June. They are also aiming to proceed with an initial exchange offering (IEO) that is set to commence on the 28th of June. Solanax went live recently with their automated market maker...
Video Gameschatsports.com

Team Vitality to launch fan tokens on Socios.com

French esports organisation Team Vitality has announced its plans to launch fan tokens on blockchain-based fan engagement and rewards application Socios.com. The deal, in partnership with blockchain provider Chiliz, will see holders of the $VIT Fan Token obtain access to exclusive Team Vitality content, activations and shop vouchers. Moreover, token...
Stocksbeincrypto.com

Digital Assets AG Launching Stock Tokens on Solana

Digital Assets AG is launching tokenized stocks on the Solana Blockchain, which will be exclusively available through crypto exchange FTX. Digital Assets AG (DAAG) is based in Switzerland and specializes in designing and issuing tokenized financial instruments. It is now bringing its tokenized stock infrastructure to the Solana blockchain. During this initial debut, DAAG will also launch the free-floating security tokens exclusively on crypto exchange FTX. This will allow for the risk-free, compliant transfer of tokenized stocks.
MarketsNEWSBTC

FXT Token Garnered an Impressive 1,500% Growth since its Launch

June 9, 2021: FXT – a blockchain-based trading platform that aims to provide a secure, transparent, and seamless trading experience – has recorded magnificent 1,500% growth, thereby positioning itself as a promising project. The remarkable growth in the number of FXT token holders is a testament to its potential. FXT...
Commodities & Futurebitcoin.com

MCS Launches Trading Competition With 30,000 USDT and 1M Tokens up for Grabs

PRESS RELEASE. Singapore – A fast-growing cryptocurrency trading platform, MCS (https://mycoinstory.com), which offers a variety of inverse and quanto perpetual contracts, has announced to launch a trading competition from June 23, 2021 to July 7, 2021 to celebrate its one year anniversary and introduction of their native token. The registration begins June 15, 2021.
Marketscybersecdn.com

Ethereum: Understanding Ethereum Mining, Investing, Trading, Blockchain Technology and Tokens

If you are interested in learning about the technology of the future and the new paradigm shift, then this is the book that you have been waiting for. It doesn’t matter if you believe in it or not, what you should know is that the technology of blockchain is here to stay, and so is Ethereum, its first child, just after Bitcoin, the groundbreaking digital currency. Getting word about Ethereum is one thing and reading and understanding about it is another thing because it is not something that should be ignored by anyone who is looking to learn more about the future of our world. When it comes to knowing how machines are going to interact in the future, then you need to learn how the world has prepared for that. You also need to understand how different this technology to what is currently used in the world. There are all sorts of perceptions about blockchain technology that you should learn about, and that is what this book is about. To that end, inside you will find a simple explanation on what Ethereum is, how it came about, and its constituent structure. You will also learn about the shift from Proof of Work to Proof of State, which is a revolutionary step. You will learn how hacking has affected this industry, especially during the Initial Coin, offers that many altcoins normally take advantage to grow the crypto. Understanding how the world is shifting when it comes to digital currency is really important, as these cryptos are currently being used and traded as you are reading. This is a primary reason as to why you need to learn all you need to know, to ensure you can take advantage of the opportunities that are present. Don’t let yourself get complacent, stop dreaming about doing something, and get ready to get to work. Get started by buying this book today! Inside you will find – What smart contracts are as described in Ethereum – How to invest in Ethereum and also how to trade it like a stock – Hacking incidents that occurred in Ethereum – And more…
Marketsbitcoinist.com

Exclusive: RAILGUN, Game Changer for Privacy on Ethereum Set to Launch Their Token RAIL on June 30th

Highly anticipated addition to the DeFi space Railgun set to release their token “RAIL” on June 30th. Railgun is a groundbreaking smart contract system that gives zk-snark privacy to any transaction or smart contract interaction on Ethereum, making its users untraceable when trading, using leverage platforms, or adding liquidity, with any dApp on ETH. Users will be clamoring to get their share of RAIL on Uniswap after they read the below exclusive details the Railgun team shared with us:
Gas Pricebeincrypto.com

EIP-1559 Nears as Ethereum Upgrade Launches to Testnet

The long-awaited Ethereum London upgrade is nearing with the hard fork launching on testnet before its full deployment next month. The upgrade will herald the implementation of the highly anticipated EIP-1559 modification that will alter the Ethereum transaction fee calculation mechanism. In the early hours of June 24, lead developer...
Marketszycrypto.com

Newly Launched BTC365 Token Offers Unique Crypto Investment Opportunity

The new BTC365 token, designed for use in the BTC365 gaming platform, is providing a unique opportunity to crypto investors to leverage cryptocurrencies’ momentum. Simultaneously, investors get to earn rich dividends from BTC365’s dividend pool. Mainstream digital assets are still recovering from their 3-month low. Bitcoin (BTC), for instance, the...
MarketsBenzinga

Coinbase Launches 'Solidify' To Detect Security Risks In Ethereum Smart Contracts

What Happened: Crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) has launched a smart contract security tool called Solidify to detect and classify smart risks within crypto protocols. The new tool was unveiled by Coinbase’s Principal Blockchain Security Engineer Peter Kacherginsky, who said in a blog post that Solidify would help “automate,...
Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

Celo, a Blockchain Ecosystem for DeFi, Reveals that CELO Native Token, and cUSD, cEUR Stablecoins Added to Opera’s Crypto Wallet

Internet browser Opera (NASDAQ: OPRA), and Celo, an open-source blockchain or DLT ecosystem that aims to make decentralized financial (DeFi) solutions and tools more accessible to smartphone users, have confirmed that Opera will be adding Celo Native Asset (CELO), Celo Dollar (cUSD), and Celo Euro (cEUR) stablecoins to its digital currency wallet.
Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

Digital Asset Exchange OKEx Announces that OKExChain Is Now Available to Blockchain Devs for Building dApps

Seychelles registered crypto exchange OKEx, which claims to be the leader in cryptocurrency spot and derivatives trading, is pleased to confirm that OKExChain, an open-source and “truly” decentralized ecosystem “designed explicitly with traders in mind,” is available to blockchain developers “to kickstart exciting decentralized apps.”. As mentioned in a release...
Computersgamepressure.com

Malware Mines Crypto on PCs of Users Who Pirated Games

Malware unnoticeably mines cryptocurrency on a gamer's computer. It seems that just buying GPUs is not enough for miners. Let me reassure you - the problem concerns only torrent lovers. Cryptocurrency miners have been giving nightmares to gamers by buying up graphics cards for some time now. As if that...
Video GamesGamasutra

Designing Serial Strategy Games

The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of Gamasutra’s community. The thoughts and opinions expressed are those of the writer and not Gamasutra or its parent company. In the winter of 2012, I was unemployed and living in a tiny apartment in Greenbelt, Maryland. When...
ComputersCoinTelegraph

Dvision Network to launch its open beta test on June 30

Dvision Network, one of the leading blockchain-based nonfungible token and metaverse platforms, revealed that its long-awaited open beta test will go live on June 30, 2021. According to Dvision Network, the open beta test launch will be divided into several phases, with the following stages to be announced after the successful completion of the first phase. The countdown has already begun on its official website.