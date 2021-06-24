Pine Bluff police still searching for 2nd suspect in teen girl's death

Pine Bluff (KATV) — Pine Bluff police on Wednesday said they were still looking for second suspect in the shooting death of a 14-year-old teenager earlier this month. A second person, 19-year-old Vernon McCraney, has been arrested and on Wednesday had a probable cause hearing. During the hearing, the Jefferson County prosecuting attorney's office said that four to six males were potentially involved in gunfire directed at a home on Spruce Street on June 7. They said McCraney was identified as one of the suspects who fired shots.