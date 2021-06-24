Cancel
Agriculture

Wild Adventures on the Farm (All Ages)

DFW Community News
 5 days ago

Yee-haw, we’ve turned the parking lot into a farm! Round up the family to learn about (and pet!) real farm animals, hear from experts about farming past and present, and discover ways in which people are growing food using sustainable farming methods. We guarantee an a-maize-ing time!. • 11:00 a.m....

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

#Farm Animals#Sustainable Farming#Chickens#Maize#Petting Zoo
Only In Michigan

Animal Lovers Of All Ages Will Have A Blast At Timber Creek Petting Farm In Michigan

If you love visiting with animals, you’ve likely explored some of Michigan’s most famous zoos and farms. From Binder Park to the Detroit Zoo, there’s no shortage of fun to be had for animal enthusiasts in the Great Lakes State. One underrated destination, though, offers a more up-close and hands-on experience for those who adore […] The post Animal Lovers Of All Ages Will Have A Blast At Timber Creek Petting Farm In Michigan appeared first on Only In Your State.
The Future of Ocean Farming

For all his life, Alaskan fisherman Dune Lankard has looked to the sea—for food, work and purpose. “I started fishing when I was five,” says Lankard, a member of the Athabaskan Eyak community, an Indigenous group from the Copper River Delta. “I really don’t have any skills beyond the ocean.”
Farm (and Other F Words)

In Farm (and Other F Words): The Rise and Fall of the Small Family Farm (New Degree Press, 2021), Sarah K. Mock seeks to answer “what exactly do we mean by a Good Farm?” She looks at size, income, and age, among other factors that might be metrics of a Good Farm. Using USDA NASS data, farmer interviews, and experience Sarah shares some not so easy to hear perspectives. In this interview, Sarah discusses the systems at play, most working exactly as intended, that are preventing agribusiness from operating as businesses at all. We discuss the lack of mechanisms to remove ineffective or harmful farmers, why more farms don’t grow food (e.g., fruits and vegetables), and whether rich farmers grow food for poor people while poor farmers grow food for rich people. In the last moments of the book, and our interview, Sarah reveals a potential solution – Big Team Farms. What are they? Come find out.
How to Start a Fish Farming Business

There are several types of fishing farming businesses. You can grow fish to be eaten as, to be stocked for anglers, or to supply aquariums. Fish farming doesn’t always require a large body of water. For many species, fish farms can be located indoors or outdoors. Getting started raising farmed...
CBS News

Down on the farm: A shortage of agricultural labor

Something unusual happened a few months ago in an asparagus field on the Oregon-Idaho border: Six thousand people showed up on a Saturday for the chance to pick some free veggies. "I am a big fan on community, so it's really cool to see so many people out here," said...
Crop Scouting Tips to Spot Nutrient Deficiencies

ANKENY, Iowa (DTN) -- Chuck White will spend plenty of time scouting his corn and soybean fields in the coming days with an iPad in hand to flag areas with nutrient concerns. The Spencer, Iowa, farmer said a combination of crop scouting using field mapping technology and late-spring nitrate testing helps him determine what nutrients and how much to apply in the coming weeks on corn and soybeans.
Factors to Consider When Managing Phytophthora Fruit Rot in Watermelons

Increased rainfall means conditions are favorable for the development of phytophthora fruit rot (Pcap) in watermelon, according to University of Georgia Extension Vegetable Blog and Extension plant pathologist Bhabesh Dutta. There are several pre- and post-harvest considerations growers need to be mindful of in protecting their watermelon crop from the...
Food Systems from farm to plate – Episode 21

This month’s episode is all about food systems. We first speak with Martin Frick, Deputy Special Envoy for the Food Systems Summit, to learn more about what food systems are. We then check in with Associate Vice-President Meike van Ginneken to get IFAD’s perspectives on the upcoming Food Systems Summit and hear more about what IFAD will bring to the debate. Then the talk turns to all things food and gender equality with Brazilian chef Bela Gil. She also tells us how chefs can use their influence to encourage sustainable consumption.
Lifetime Education and Adventure Program (L.E.A.P.) now underway

The City of Midland’s popular summer recreation program for adults with special needs is now available. The Lifetime Education and Adventure Program (L.E.A.P.) features supervised activities to broaden experiences and skills for participants ages 18 and older with special needs. The program runs every Monday through Thursday evening through Aug. 8 at various locations in Midland. Activities include sports, concerts, arts and crafts, and more.
Farm-to-table soup kitchen: Capuchins’ Earthworks Farm in Detroit (VIDEO)

DETROIT — In 1997, Capuchin Friar Brother Rick Samyn felt a calling to start a garden at his workplace, the Capuchin Soup Kitchen. Inspired by his relationship with neighborhood youth (whom he witnessed getting their groceries from the gas station), he decided the youth of the neighborhood needed to understand what good food was, and where it came from. The garden was created to connect people to each other, the land, and their food.
Adventure Through The Wild West Along The Mickelson Trail

Traveling for 109 miles, the George S. Mickelson Trail weaves through the Black Hills National Forest. Crossing creeks, hugging granite walls, and cutting through mountains – taking its visitors through a variety of breathtaking terrains and showing off some of the best of the Black Hills. Originally, this route was...
DAY4: A SOTA Adventure To Remember (Conclusion)

I hope the first two parts of my SOTA journey with Mark, NK8Q, has been interesting reading. It is really tough to put into words what the trip meant to me. Back in November I had my left knee replaced, and was preparing myself to possibly not be able to enjoy the luxury of being able to walk, run, hike and backpack. I never would have dreamed by the time this SOTA journey started that I already would have walked a half marathon on the new knee, nor be able to hike up summits. I have been truly blessed to be able to continue to do the things I enjoy. SOTA and POTA over the past year has renewed my interest in the hobby.
Pasture and Forage Minute: Toxic Plants and Grass Hay Timing

While generally not as problematic in Nebraska compared to other western states, poisonous plants can exact their toll on livestock enterprises, and many times the losses are unrecognized. There are 17 species listed as primary toxic plants that can be found in Nebraska. Toxic plants contain or produce substances injurious...
Soil Conservation: Methods and Benefits

In the 1930s, the Dust Bowl taught Americans the importance of soil conservation, as drought, extreme heat, and short-sighted agricultural practices led to dust storms smothering much of the Great Plains. In 1935, Congress passed the Soil Conservation Act, establishing the Soil Conservation Service. Farmers were encouraged to plant grasses and crops that returned nutrients to the soil rather than deplete them—part of what we would call today regenerative agriculture.
DFW Community News

25 Pretty Tulip Crafts for Kids

Nothing says spring more than a row of beautiful tulips! Turn this beautiful flower into a fun activity for the kids by making several of these tulip crafts to celebrate the season. Springtime and flowers go hand in hand, so gather some supplies and get ready to create. Tulip Crafts...
DFW Community News

Strawberry Cheesecake Bars (Vegan + GF)

The classic flavors of tangy cheesecake and fresh ripe strawberries marry together perfectly in these 10-ingredient, vegan, gluten-free bars! We were inspired to make a berry cheesecake bar for summer to highlight juicy, ripe berries, and these definitely hit the spot! We went for a baked cheesecake in order to achieve that quintessential cheesecake flavor and texture. Did we mention they’re kinda perfect? Let us show you how it’s done!
DFW Community News

Enjoying a New Dining Experience at Ab Astris Winery

Looking for something special in the Hill Country? Ab Astris Winery is not only a beautiful setting with some fantastic 100% Texas wines, but now, they offer a stellar food pairing experience! This is not your usual wine-and-cheese sort of tasting. At $70 a person, this is definitely an elevated experience. Each of the five wines served is expertly paired with a dish handmade with care by the resident Sommelier, Mitchell. The foods are sourced locally and the menu changes seasonally to ensure freshness.