The Great Campfire Pizza Pocket!

I don't know about you, but I hate hot dogs. I know, not a popular opinion. It's certainly not very American of me. Although I do not like to eat hot dogs, that does not mean I do not like to spend time outdoors sitting around a campfire. Growing up, my grandparents were always big campers and we would either visit or join them on their adventures. My mom and brother are huge hot dog fans and always jump at the chance to roast them over the fire. My dad and I, however, were always unenthused. While they enjoyed their hot dogs, we had to get creative and cook our own delicious campfire meal. My dad introduced me to the campfire hot pocket, and I have looked forward to it every time we have camped since.