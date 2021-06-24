Highly contagious COVID-19 Delta variant detected in Orange County

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Patients Choice Laboratories (PCL), a leading life sciences company, is proud to offer its PCR SARS-CoV-2 Test including 9 coronavirus variants. COVID-19 variants are now being considered by the CDC as a serious concern. According to the World Health Organization, the Delta variant, first reported in India, is now accounting for nearly 10% of coronavirus cases in the US1. Both the CDC and WHO have labeled the Delta variant a 'variant of concern,' which means scientists think it is more transmissible or may cause a more serious version of the disease. With multiple variants already established and with the concern of others on the horizon, Patients Choice Laboratories is ready to assist.