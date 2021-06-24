Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange County, FL

Highly contagious COVID-19 Delta variant detected in Orange County

By Emily Braun
Bay News 9
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Health officials have now detected the Delta variant of COVID-19 in Orange County, and say it will be just a matter of weeks before it becomes the dominant strain. What You Need To Know. Health officials in Orange County say they have detected 12 cases of...

www.baynews9.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Orange County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Coronavirus
County
Orange County, FL
Local
Florida Health
Orange County, FL
Coronavirus
Orange County, FL
Health
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Covid 19#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Country
India
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Los Angeles County, CAdnyuz.com

L.A. County Department Of Public Health “Strongly” Recommends Indoor Masking As Delta Variant Spreads

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health backtracked on its Covid guidelines Monday, “strongly” recommending masking in all indoor public places, due to the rapid spread of the Delta variant. The County is making this recommendation to all residents, regardless of Covid-19 vaccination status. Currently, Public Health’s “recommendation” is...
Orlando, FLmynews13.com

Vaccination rates lag, Delta variant cases rise, ahead of July 4

ORLANDO, Fla. — Cases of the Delta variant are rising rapidly in the United States and around the globe, dominating new infections in the United Kingdom, South Africa and causing a fresh round of lockdowns across Australia. What You Need To Know. Delta variant makes up 20% of new COVID...
Public HealthNBC Bay Area

Doctors Warn of More Contagious Variant Gaining Ground, Spreading Fast

The World Health Organization is now urging immunized people to continue wearing masks and practicing social distance because of a new coronavirus variant. The highly-contagious Delta variant is spurring new surges across the world and with tourism expected to bounce back this summer, cases could go up in the Bay Area.
Greene County, PAObserver-Reporter

COVID-19 mask mandate lifted in state

The COVID-19 mask mandate was lifted Monday in Pennsylvania after the state came up short of its goal to have 70% of adults fully vaccinated by that time. The masks came off at a time when 59.8% of Pennsylvania adults were fully vaccinated and 62.3% of those eligible having received a first dose of a vaccine, the state Health Department said.
Public Healthaustinnews.net

Patients Choice Laboratories Launches PCR Covid-19 Test Plus Variants

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Patients Choice Laboratories (PCL), a leading life sciences company, is proud to offer its PCR SARS-CoV-2 Test including 9 coronavirus variants. COVID-19 variants are now being considered by the CDC as a serious concern. According to the World Health Organization, the Delta variant, first reported in India, is now accounting for nearly 10% of coronavirus cases in the US1. Both the CDC and WHO have labeled the Delta variant a 'variant of concern,' which means scientists think it is more transmissible or may cause a more serious version of the disease. With multiple variants already established and with the concern of others on the horizon, Patients Choice Laboratories is ready to assist.
Mississippi StateJackson Free Press

COVID-19 Delta Variant Spreading Through Central Mississippi

The more infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 may have been spreading throughout the state for weeks now, with Mississippi health officials seeing central Mississippi as a potential hotspot. In a June 25 Mississippi State Medical Association press briefing, State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers detailed how the variant may be spreading quickly to take over as the most common strain in the state.
Eau Claire, WIWQOW

WHO recommends fully vaccinated people wear masks

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Some experts are saying not to put your masks away quite yet. With the spread of the delta COVID-19 variant rising, the World Health Organization (WHO) is urging people, even those fully vaccinated, to continue wearing masks and social distance. WHO officials say the variant has...
Summerville, SCNewsweek

Saline Injected Instead of COVID Vaccine in South Carolina

A small number of people have been injected with saline rather than a COVID vaccine in South Carolina, according to the state's health department. Local news outlet WCSC became aware of the cases after an unnamed viewer reported the pharmacy where she received her second Pfizer shot asked her to come back days later. It told her the vaccine she received was "not activated." The outlet contacted the pharmacy in the town of Summerville to see how many people were affected, but had not heard back.
Public Healthraccoonvalleyradio.com

Protecting Against Delta Variant

As COVID-19 vaccinations continue to be administered, another COVID-19 variant has emerged and it’s important to know how to protect yourself. Dallas County Health Department Public Information Officer Ann Cochran says another variant known as the Delta variant has begun circulating amongst the population. Cochran says mitigation efforts remain the same.
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
Saurabh

Will L.A. get locked down once again?

As the Delta strain of coronavirus disease spreads throughout Los Angeles, many fear that the city may be placed under yet another lockdown. On June 15, the city of Los Angeles reopened after a lengthy lockdown, but only two weeks later, lockdown concerns are resurfacing thanks to the Delta variant of coronavirus.
Public Healthjioforme.com

Orbited delta variants that are the major cause of covid-19 worldwide

According to experts, the more contagious delta variant of coronavirus will become the predominant form worldwide. New Scientist.. Currently detected in at least 85 countries, its spread is causing new blockages and other restrictions around the world. “Currently, there are many concerns about delta variants worldwide, and I know that...
Public Healthmidnorthmonitor.com

Five new cases of COVID-19 reported, nine resolved

The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit reported five new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday and nine resolved. The change includes two new cases and five resolved in Nipissing District, as well as three new cases and four resolved in Parry Sound District. The number of active cases fell to...