Haunted places are downright fascinating. Often paired with intriguing, if not tragic, history, it seems like no matter where you wander, you’ll find somewhere rumored to be home to a ghost or two. Indiana is host to plenty, including some that are quite a bit more famous than you’d expect. Take, for example, the University of Notre Dame; founded in 1842, it’s got a long history behind it, including its fair share of on-campus tragedies. As a result, it’s supposedly haunted, and not just kinda haunted. According to College Consensus, the University of Notre Dame isn’t just the most haunted college in Indiana – it’s one of the top 10 most haunted colleges in the entire United States!