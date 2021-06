Current Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga, and two former ministers, Eduardo Pazuello (Health) and Ernesto Araujo (Foreign Affairs) are in the list. Brazil already has almost 500,000 COVID-19 deaths and shows no signs of a slowdown in the contagion. The country has over 17 million cases. About 37% of the population took only the first dose of vaccines and just over 11% are fully immunized.