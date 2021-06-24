14548 Needham Market Rd, Chesterfield, VA 23112

Beautiful home located in a cul-de-sac that backs up to a wooded common area for lots of privacy. Open floor plan with plenty of natural light. Morning room makes a nice addition off the back of the home. Eat-in-kitchen with an island and a walk in pantry. First floor office. Upstairs loft makes a great play room or 4th room addition (add wall and closet, see plans). Large owners suite with separate shower, garden tub, double vanities and 2 walk in closets. Come see this well maintained and move in ready home. $2500 deck or 4th bedroom allowance.