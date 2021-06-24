‘Concrete cube,’ a former law office, transforming into Hotel Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new boutique hotel is coming later this year to downtown. The name is Hotel Indy, a name and purpose that doesn’t quite fit the exterior aesthetics of stark concrete and glass in the Brutalist movement. It looks more like a law office, which it was for the last 40 years, sitting at the corner of East Washington and Delaware streets next to the Julia M. Carson Transit Center and kitty-corner to the City-County Building.