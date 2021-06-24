Minnehaha Country Club agrees to host Sanford International golf tournament through 2024

The Sanford International is staying after all. The PGA Tour Champions tournament, which has become one of the premier sporting events in South Dakota since its inception three years ago, was thought to be on its way out of Sioux Falls after the host facility, Minnehaha Country Club, rejected a proposal to extend the original five-year agreement past 2022. On Wednesday, though, a two-year extension was announced, and Minnehaha will continue to host the event through at least 2024.