Graduation from the Least Developed Country (LDC) group to developing country status is a milestone in our development journey, and it will certainly improve Bangladesh's image globally. In the UN system, countries are ranked as poor, LDC, developing and developed. According to the World Bank, however, the classifications are LDC (Bangladesh entered this group in the 1972-75 period), Lower Middle Income Country (LMIC), Upper Middle Income Country (UMIC), and Developed Country. The criteria on which these rankings are made are Per Capita Income, Human Development Assets Index and Economic Vulnerability Index (population size, national disaster incidence and handling).